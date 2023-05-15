Former FIFA referee Stuart Dougal has expressed his shock at the lack of VAR intervention following Josh Campbell's challenge on Liam Scales at Pittodrie.

The Hibs player was shown a yellow card for a high boot against the Aberdeen defender by referee Nick Walsh, but the man in the middle was not asked to have another look at the incident by VAR. Something that surprised Dougal.

"When you stop it, I find it difficult to see anything other than a red card there," Dougal said on The VARdict. "I would like to see that reviewed.

"It's the type of challenge that we need to take out, we can't wait until a player has been seriously injured to say 'oh yes, that should be a red card'.

"I was surprised that VAR didn't ask Nick Walsh to go and review the decision and we'll see what the outcome is... I'm not sure if the Scottish FA will look at that for a retrospective red card."