Key stats as Arsenal win Community Shield
Here are some key stats after Arsenal beat Manchester City to win the Community Shield at Wembley:
Arsenal have won the Community Shield for the 17th time, the second-most of any club after Manchester United (21), moving ahead of Liverpool (16).
Manchester City are the second team to lose the Community Shield in three consecutive years after Manchester United, who lost four in a row between 1998 and 2001.
Kevin De Bruyne has assisted 29 goals in all competitions since the start of last season for Manchester City.
Aged 21 years and 92 days, Manchester City’s Cole Palmer became the youngest player to score in the Community Shield since Cesc Fàbregas for Arsenal in 2005 (18 years, 95 days).
Erling Haaland has failed to score in his last six competitive appearances for Manchester City, having previously never gone more than three games without scoring for the club. He failed to attempt a shot for the second time since joining last year, the other instance coming against Spurs in February.