Motherwell v Hibs: Pick of the stats

Motherwell v Hibs head to head stats

  • No player had more shots (4) without registering a single shot on target on MD1 of this season’s Scottish Premiership than Motherwell’s Conor Wilkinson, while only Celtic’s David Turnbull registered more attempts at goal (5).

  • Hibernian have lost their second Scottish Premiership game of the season in just one of the last six seasons (W3 D2) and are unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1).

  • After an opening day draw with Dundee, Motherwell could remain unbeaten in their first two matches in a Scottish Premiership season for the first time since 2012-13 under Stuart McCall (D2).

  • Hibernian are unbeaten in five league visits to Motherwell (W3 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in August 2019 under Paul Heckingbottom.

  • Motherwell won their last league meeting with Hibernian 3-1 in April, and last won successive league games against Hibs in November 2013 (run of four).

