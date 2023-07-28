Livi's League Cup permutations

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland

Group C

Hamilton Accies sit top, meaning a win over fellow-relegated side Cove Rangers ensures they will finish there.

A bonus point win would also keep them top if Livingston don’t beat Clyde and if they do, an Accies bonus point win would still send them through in second on 10 points.

A Cove victory, though, would give them first place IF Livi don’t get at least a bonus point and would put them in contention for a best-placed runners-up spot if Livi get two or three points, though Cove’s victory would have to be a pretty handsome one given their current goal difference is minus one.

As for Livingston, they’ll win the group with a victory if Accies fail to win.

The same is true of a bonus point win if Accies lose or lose on penalties.

Livi would qualify in second if both they and Accies triumph and a bonus point would still have them looking good in the event of an Accies win because of their impressive goal difference of plus eight.