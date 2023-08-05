Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Fingers will be pointed at a fresh Rangers attack that failed to create clear chances, but the pivotal moment that changed this result from a draw to defeat came from sloppy defending from Souttar as the centre-back could not clear his lines from a long throw.

It is clear that this side will need time to gel, but the issue with Glasgow is you simply do not get that time. With the domination both Old Firm clubs hold over the other 10 clubs, the margin for error is so, so slim now.

Beale needs this side to click quickly.