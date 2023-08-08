Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

It may not have been the most cultured game but I really enjoyed the opening league fixture of the season against Aberdeen. The Viaplay Cup games have been a bit like diet drinks - good but not the same.

Both teams rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in to pepper this game with lots of intensity and effort. I have to credit the 4000 or so Aberdeen fans for their part in making it a great atmosphere too.

The selection of Curtis Guthrie raised a few eyebrows amongst Livi fans, as it's fair to say he’s had an inauspicious start to his career at the Tony Mac. He’s got a bit of work to convince sections of the Livi support he’s a starter. He did play well and caused lots of problems, particularly for Nicky Devlin, returning to Livingston for his first game in the psychedelic colours of the rather smart new Aberdeen shirt.

Last season we would probably have lost this game but the fight and the desire that have characterised David Martindale’s time were clearly there to see. We deserved a point against the third best team last season, perhaps more as we were the better team in the second half for me.

The only negative from the game was a horrible-looking injury to Bruce Anderson. It looked a sore one and we are all hoping he recovers quickly to get back on the pitch soon.