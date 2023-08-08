Chelsea have confirmed forward Christopher Nkunku will be out for "an extended period" after undergoing knee surgery.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury to his knee in the Blues final pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund last week.

In a statement the club said he had undergone an operation and will begin a rehabilitation process with the medial department.

Nkunku signed for Chelsea from RB Leipzig at the beginning of the transfer window for a deal worth £52m.

The France international had impressed during pre-season, linking up well with fellow summer signing Nicolas Jackson and scoring three goals in five games.