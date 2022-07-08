Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Bangkok

As expected Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from the 31-man Manchester United squad that left for the club's pre-season tour today.

The 37-year-old has been excused pre-season training so far for family reasons but his United future is in doubt as he still feels he can play at a higher level.

A number of young players, including Alejandro Garnacho and Zidane Iqbal were included, plus Amad and Donny van de Beek, who finished last season on loan at Rangers and Everton respectively.

New signing Tyrell Malacia was also included but not Christian Eriksen, whose move to United is still to be completed.

Phil Jones was the most obvious senior player missing apart from Ronaldo. The former England man has been given his own pre-season programme.

Brandon Williams is absent with a minor injury.

Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez remain in England due to the significant loan interest in them and a willingness from United to do a deal.

Tuesday's game against Liverpool will be played in the National Stadium, which has had its pitch relaid.

However, the heavy rain in Bangkok over the past few days may not make conditions easy.