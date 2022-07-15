Tottenham have unveiled their new away kit for the 2022-23 season.

Here are some of your thoughts.

Theo: I honestly don’t like it. I don’t really see it as a proper football kit. A huge downgrade from last season's away shirt. The pattern just isn’t right.

Ryan: I think it looks great, reminds me a bit of the kappa kits from 2003.

Glyn: Don’t like the new away kit again! Why can’t we keep to tradition and stop All this razzmatazz! It’s bad enough having a red-coloured sponsor on our home shirt without spoiling the away kits.

Todd: I've loved some of our recent kits but some of them are just bad. They've been overcomplicated, look like cheap knock offs or just training kits. This season they've gone with the latter again. I want a simple full white home kit with vinyl accents and a navy away kit like our 17-18 kit, with extra details and highlights, without our badge in a shield!