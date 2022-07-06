Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Fresh from the arrival of exciting Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, Manchester United could confirm Christian Eriksen as their second summer signing this week.

At first glance, the 30-year-old playmaker could simply pose as an alternative attacking midfield option to Bruno Fernandes, who has been a sure-fire starter since arriving at United.

However, Erik ten Hag's intense desire to bring Eriksen in indicates where he'll be used to revolutionise United's lacklustre midfield.

Supporters will have to see how Ten Hag's team lines up in pre-season, but Eriksen could play in three different areas - defensive midfield, attacking midfield or right-wing.

Given Fernandes' importance and Ten Hag's pursuit of a winger, it would not be crazy to suggest the former Tottenham and Brentford man could operate in that deeper role this season.

He could either play alongside Scott McTominay, Fred or Frenkie de Jong in a 4-2-3-1 double pivot, or he could sit alongside Fernandes in front of a sole holder in a 4-3-3.

His versatility is one of several factors that made him so attractive this summer. And, if anything, he raises the level of United's squad and replaces Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in a three-for-one package.