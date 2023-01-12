Sutton's prediction: Fulham v Chelsea

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

There are a lot of teams who are proving very difficult to predict at the moment, including Chelsea.

They have got a lot of injuries, but goals continue to be a problem for them and it is going to be interesting to see how new loan signing Joao Felix changes that.

Fulham have won their past three games and are three points and three places above their neighbours and they will be confident about getting something from this one.

I am a man of integrity so I am going to stick with my original prediction from when this game was supposed to be played, in September - although I can't promise I will do that with all the games from that block of fixtures.

Ben Bruce's prediction: 1-2