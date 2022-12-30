Silva on Mitrovic, Ream and Southampton
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham’s game with Southampton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Aleksandar Mitrovic is “ready” to play: “I’m not saying he’s 100% fit, but he’s getting better.”
He expects an emotional moment on Saturday when the club pays tribute to the late George Cohen and welcome former manager Roy Hodgson back to Craven Cottage: “It will be a moment for us to be all together again. Roy is always very welcome at our football club and he is someone I have all the respect for.”
On a new contract for US centre-back Tim Ream: “He’s been unbelievable since I joined the football club. It’s been a really impressive 18 months for him. He deserved another year on his contract.”
He hailed a “special” 2022: “The way we got the title, the way we were so dominant. We knew it was important to start the Premier League chapter in the same way. There have been special moments for us, but we want more.”
He is not underestimating Southampton, whose loss to Brighton on Monday sent them bottom: “Not the best result for them but they will want to react. We are preparing the same as if we were playing against the team first in the table.”