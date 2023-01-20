Former England midfielder Steve Stone says the "lack of consistent structure" is costing Tottenham as they scrabble to stay in the race for the Premier League's top four.

Spurs defended solidly in the first half against Manchester City on Thursday night but wilted in the face of the hosts' recovery after the break and conceded four goals.

Stone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast their collapse was symptomatic of a difficult season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Most of the top sides have a clear way of playing but I do not see it from Spurs," said Stone.

"They are reactive. So many times this season it's only when they go behind that they are galvanised. Sometimes they press, sometimes they don't. Which process are they doing?

"And yet they are such good players that when they open up and go for it, they take teams apart. Against City, they were set up really well at times and you could see the coach's work but then they seem to sit back a lot."

Stone believes the uncertainty surrounding manager Antonio Conte's future does not help, with the Italian's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

"He doesn't sound happy but then he never looks that happy either," Stone said. "You can tell in his body language. He does not hide his discontent well."

