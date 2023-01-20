Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says new signing Leandro Trossard "fits everything we want" and has backed the Belgium international to have an instant impact.

The 28-year-old forward joins the Gunners from Brighton on a deal which runs until 2027, with the option of a year's extension.

"We are really happy to have him," Arteta said.

"He is a player that we have followed for a while now. The opportunity came and we have a necessity to have a player in the front line that is versatile enough to play in different positions.

"He knows the league, he has enough experience here and I think he can have an immediate impact in the team."

Arteta was asked how important it was to sign a player who can hit the ground running given Arsenal's position in the title race.

He said: "Very important. We have to think short term but as well medium and long term. He gives all that, obviously he is a very intelligent player.

"When you look at his career and what he has done in the last few years, he is a player that fits our way of playing for sure and we are happy to have him.

"In the summer we were looking for a player in that position and we were unable to do it. It was something this squad needed - with injuries to Gabi [Jesus] and Reiss [Nelson] we are really short in the front line. We needed some reinforcements and in Leo we found a player who fits everything we want."