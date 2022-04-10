Norwich 2-0 Burnley - Smith reaction

Norwich's crucial 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Burnley shows the Canaries are still fighting, says boss Dean Smith.

The Premier League's bottom club won for the only the fifth time to keep their faint hopes of staying up alive.

Norwich are seven points from safety with seven games remaining, and Smith said: "We know it's hard and still a mountain but we have seven games to go now so if you put a few wins together the table looks different.

"We want to take it to the last game but we know how hard it could be.

"Hopefully we can find that resilience in the results."

Smith added: "Our fans will go home happy today. It shows we are still fighting.

"Burnley make you defend well and we had to. We had to show different qualities.

"I still feel we can be better on the ball but our performance was epitomised by Kenny McLean. He did everything."