Mason Mount can sometimes go under the radar for Chelsea, believes former England goalkeeper Rob Green, who praised his display against Real Madrid.

The England international has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, behind only Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku for the Blues.

Alongside Harry Kane, Mount is one of just two English players to have both scored more than 20 goals and provided more than 20 assists for a Premier League side in all competitions since the start of last season.

Mount's first goal in the Champions League this season gave Chelsea an early lead against Real Madrid on Tuesday and set the tempo for the epic tie.

"He’s such a clever footballer and is so cute on and off the ball," Green told the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds.

"He doesn’t have an outstanding feature, in that he’s not really tall and he’s not electric like Lukaku or a real figurehead.

"I just wonder whether because it’s based on his ingenuity, his movement and his awareness of the game, that maybe it goes undetected and he goes a little bit under the radar.

"He took his goal so well and the movement and execution of it was perfect. It set up what was a fascinating game and it was a special moment for him in a really special game."

