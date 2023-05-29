'Brentford don’t sleep, they perform well against the big clubs'

Former Premier League striker Ian Wright said Brentford "don't sleep" and praised the way Thomas Frank's side perform against the "big clubs".

In their 12 games against the top flight's so-called big six, the Bees have won six, drawn three and lost three.

Speaking on Match of the Day after Sunday's win over champions Manchester City, ex-Arsenal and England forward Wright praised Brentford's season and said: "It’s a great effort. The coach, the players and everybody has got to take a lot of credit for what they do.

"I know Jensen didn’t play, but he has stepped his game up. People are talking about Eriksen not being there, and we have seen them play very well without Ivan Toney for two games.

"Today wasn’t a fluke - they beat them earlier on in the season. They made great runs and they kept City under pressure, causing all sort of problems.

"They don’t sleep, they perform well against the big clubs. That is home and away, they are giving you problems."

