Everton need 'meticulous planning' to prevent a repeat

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa full-back Stephen Warnock says "the planning must start now" if Everton are to avoid similar flirting with relegation from the Premier League next season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's fine strike against Bournemouth on Sunday ensured they will play top-flight football again in 2023-24, but Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that a lot of work needs to be done.

"There has to be meticulous planning to make sure this does not happen again," he said. "They cannot just all go off on holiday.

"Players will leave and it is about getting the right players in, with the right attitude, who want to play for Everton."

Sean Dyche is the eighth manager under owner Farhad Moshiri and Warnock says the messages he is giving are positive for the future.

"I would want a manager who pushes me and who does not settle," he added. "Someone who wants to get the best out of me.

"Hard work has to be the fabric of what takes them forward - I think it will be a really tough pre-season for Everton and that is good.

"Dyche openly admitted this club has got a lot that needs fixing and now they can put a plan in place and set the wheels in motion."

