Hibernian v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

St Mirren boss Steve Robinson has never won away to Hibs as a manager in the Scottish Premiership in seven attempts (D2 L5), six with Motherwell (D2 L4) and a 3-0 defeat with the Buddies in October.

Having won 3-0 in October, Hibernian are looking to pick up two home victories over St Mirren within a single top-flight season for the first time since 2009-10 under John Hughes.

St Mirren have lost both of their last two league games, last losing more in a row in April 2022, a run of four which included a 1-0 defeat to Hibs.

Hibs (49 goals, 52 conceded) haven’t both scored and conceded 50+ goals in a single Scottish top-flight season since 2009-10 (58 scored, 55 conceded).