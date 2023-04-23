We asked for your views following Hibernian's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone, which featured a red card for Hibs' James Jeggo

George: Well, to be honest, as soon as I learned Napier was reffing, I groaned. First half, not one card, despite one or two clatterings handed out to Nisbet/Youan by defenders, plus a couple from Hibees in midfield. Then, second half, it's almost confetti time. Jeggo decision, simply, bonkers. Jeggo plays ball. Saints player reckless in his challenge

Neil: The officials ruined what could have been a competitive and entertaining game of football. It was never a red card, Nisbet's wasn't a yellow, but apparently it's OK to smash CJ into 2024. The ref was a dictator not a facilitator. It wasn't the best performance from Hibs, but we got the job done against the odds. Louie's goal was class

Martin: What’s the point in VAR? There has to be feedback going forward as refs/officials have too much protection. No accountability. That wasn’t even a booking let alone a red. Why wasn’t the ref called to the monitor? Seems odd the the ref let a lot go in the first half then was so strict in the second

Fergis: Hibs were poor 1st half, probably a bit fortunate to be level at half-time, red card was a horrendous decision from ref and how it wasn’t overturned by VAR is baffling to say the least, sending off ruined game and Hibs were just looking to hold onto the point, job done with top 6 but dropped points puts chance of 3rd out of reach

Pat: VAR is embarrassing football in Scotland. The referees need to have a hard look at themselves if they thought Jeggo was a red card!

Anon: Hibs robbed of the win by the worst decision on a red card, it's called a tackle, Jeggo clearly got the ball. Was not looking for the player. St Johnstone player ran into his boot. Shouldn’t be a suspension, should be at very least rescinded. Ref needs a lesson at the School of Football and a reminder this is a contact sport. Absolutely disgraceful

Anon: You seldom get Hibs putting in two or three consecutive good performances. They were fortunate to get a draw. Yet again VAR (or as it's known here selective VAR) and amateur refereeing got it wrong regarding the sending off

Graeme: You don’t need VAR to see that Jeggo got the ball first. Shocking refereeing and even more shocking that the VAR referee didn’t overturn the decision

Allan: Hibs weren’t at their best today, maybe a derby hangover but they weren’t helped by the officials. VAR is meant to support the referees but clearly more support/training is required as the standard of officiating is getting worse. Not only was his goal excellent but thought Lewis Stevenson was excellent today

Les: The sending off was a disgrace, won the ball clearly, player caught by follow through, stupid decision by people who have never played the game. Hibs were poor but the wind played havoc for both teams in the first half. Hibs were in the ascendancy but the sending off spoiled the game which we would have won. Time for some serious discussion on VAR