Former West Ham defender James Collins thinks the Hammers were not at their best on Thursday and took AZ Alkmaar for granted.

After making a slow start, the 39-year-old said it looked like the pressure was showing for David Moyes' side.

"It’s quite easy to come here as an away team and get a bit over-awed by the occasion, by the atmosphere and the light show and music before the game," Collins told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, "but they came and set their stall out and were very good.

"West Ham weren’t at their best from what we’ve seen in recent weeks. It wasn't a classic West Ham performance."

The visitors capitalised on the Hammers' sluggishness to take a first-half lead before goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio turned the tie around.

"For all the hype and talk before the game, maybe the side felt the pressure a little bit, and took Alkmaar for granted a little bit and didn't perform," added Collins.

"In the second half, they came out and played slightly better. They did enough to win the game, but you have to give Alkmaar every credit for the way they came into the game and nullified West Ham.

"I just don't want to see them go there [the second leg] and be tentative and negative. West Ham are a good team when they are on the front foot and pressing.

"Hopefully they can go there and do that but will need to be aware Alkmaar are a good team."

