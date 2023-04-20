Southampton are running out of time to fight for their Premier League survival but they will not give up, says Ruben Selles.

Saints sit bottom of the table and four points from safety with seven games to go.

"It has been a desperate situation from the very first second. We are running out of time and the games are less and less from our account," said Selles.

"I'm going to be still here until the very last and I'm going to take everyone with me, with the energy and the know-how. It's a challenge, but I can do it.

"We are not giving any signal that we can be broken. We know we need to be more robust and consistent."

Southampton's next opponents are league leaders Arsenal, who are in a fight of their own to stay top ahead of champions Manchester City.

"We will try to be ourselves, press them, and score goals and try and win the game," Selles said.