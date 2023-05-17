Pick of the stats: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Arsenal have only failed to score in one of their 18 Premier League away games this season - a 1-0 loss at Everton in February

  • Nottingham Forest have won just two of their last 10 home league games against Arsenal (D1 L7), with this the first time they're hosting them in the Premier League since a 1-0 loss in January 1999.

  • Taiwo Awoniyi has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 23.

  • Arsenal have spent 248 days top of the Premier League this season, but now have less than a 1% chance of winning the title according to Opta's predictor model. It would be the most days spent top of the table without finishing first in a single season in English top-flight history.

