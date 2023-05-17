Pick of the stats: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest have won just two of their last 10 home league games against Arsenal (D1 L7), with this the first time they're hosting them in the Premier League since a 1-0 loss in January 1999.
Taiwo Awoniyi has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 23.
Arsenal have spent 248 days top of the Premier League this season, but now have less than a 1% chance of winning the title according to Opta's predictor model. It would be the most days spent top of the table without finishing first in a single season in English top-flight history.