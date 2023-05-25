What was Leeds' most memorable final day?

Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

When we achieved promotion to the Championship in May 2010. What a day!

Leeds really did take 11-year-old me on an emotional rollercoaster in that match against Bristol Rovers. Max Gradel was sent off in the first half and up until the 59th minute, we were losing 1-0.

We turned things around thanks to goals from Jonny Howson and Jermaine Beckford, both of whom are Leeds through and through. The feeling at the end when the whistle was blown was just indescribable, I couldn't believe that we had actually managed it!

I was so pleased to know that I was going to watch Leeds in the Championship that next season, little did I know though, that they would be in it for the next 16 years of my life.