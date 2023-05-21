Analysis: West Ham 3-1 Leeds

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at London Stadium

In all likelihood this was Declan Rice's last West Ham appearance at London Stadium.

But even if he does move in the summer, he has one big assignment left as a Hammer in Prague next month.

However, as personal sign-offs go, his latest Hammers goal was a good one.

He proudly carried his baby son out as his personal mascot before the game and after it started, he marked the day with an excellent volleyed finish to a superb move.

Pablo Fornals helped create it with a delicate lofted pass to send Bowen running towards the goal line and the England forward lifted his cross to the far post where an unmarked Rice sent it bouncing into the net.

Rice's celebration ended with him on his knees by the corner flag as he was mobbed by his team-mates.

Quite how West Ham intend to replace Rice, if indeed he leaves, is a summer conundrum that will not be easily solved.

That problem is for another day. Rice's immediate task is to emulate Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds by becoming a West Ham captain to lift a major trophy.