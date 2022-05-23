New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will work with the players at his disposal as he plots a strategy to bring success back to Old Trafford.

The former Ajax head coach refused to be drawn on transfer targets or the current state of the United squad - but did emphasise he had a plan and would see what his players had to offer.

"We have to set key proposals and a clear strategy," he said in his first news conference on Monday.

"Then you need people who have the right capabilities and the right positive attitude, who will be 100% committed and work hard.

"Maybe you saw my Ajax team and you liked that but it is the players who dictate the way you have to play.

"When I have the ideas, I will line up my best team and seek to get the best out of my players so we can achieve success together."

Ten Hag also said he had great respect for Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, but is unafraid to take them on.

"I admire them both and they play fantastic football," he said.

"I have played against the best coaches before and I am really looking forward to battling with this.

"Eras come to an end."