Ilkay Gundogan has been reflecting on his two late goals which ensured Manchester City beat Aston Villa to retain the Premier League title.

He told the club website:, external "Maybe it was destiny, maybe it was a bit of luck. But I was twice at the right spot and was able to score.

"I didn’t really have a choice, I feel. We just had 20 minutes to play, we were 2-0 down so all I wanted to try was to get into the box and smell where the danger might be.

"The first goal, the header, I knew that Raz was going to go to the byeline and cross.

"I felt like the danger might be at the second post and the ball was perfect, to be honest. I just had to put my head on it.

"The third goal, we all know Kevin’s quality, whipping the ball to the second post.

"So, for me, the timing was important to anticipate when he was going to play the ball."