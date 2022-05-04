On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football.

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini makes the list for his rivalry with Alan Pardew, and so does current boss Pep Guardiola versus Jurgen Klopp.

On Pellegrini and Pardew:

Micah Richards (10th): "I used to like Pardew, he was class and a good character to have.

"Pellegrini was a gentleman, calm and really intelligent.

"We all know what happened between them and it was just unbelievable."

Alan Shearer (10th): "What about that dance Pardew did in the cup final too! What a schoolboy error, you can’t do that!

"Unless it’s the last kick-off the game... actually you just shouldn’t - it’s disrespectful."

On the current rivalry between Guardiola and Klopp:

Micah Richards (5th): "People always ask who’s the better manager and it’s very difficult to answer.

"Klopp has spent money and Pep has changed the way English football is seen and played.

"I think they’re both on a par - it just depends what style of football you like."

Alan Shearer (4th): "They’re both incredible but both very different in their personalities.

"They’re both very respectful to each other, though."

