Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here is what the Magpies boss had to say:

Howe says it will be "a late decision" on whether Fabian Schar is available for Sunday's game because of the concussion protocol, but he is hopeful Chris Wood will train on Friday.

On opponents Burnley, he said: "I respect Burnley and know the position they're in but we have a job to do. We will pick our strongest team and try to win the game. We're determined to end the season on a high."

He described his team's performance against Arsenal as "the highest standard we've reached", adding: "That will be the marker we judge ourselves against now, knowing we're capable of delivering that."

On Matt Targett's future with the club, he said: "I view him as an integral member of the squad. His attitude, conduct, performances and consistency have been of the highest level. I really like him."

On his hopes for next season, he said: "I want my squad to be confident and ambitious. They have to believe in big things but we also have to manage the expectation around the team."

