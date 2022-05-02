Transfer news: Juventus have offered Jorginho a Serie's A return

Juventus have offered Chelsea midfielder Jorginho a return to Serie A, with the 30-year-old Italy international's contract with the Blues ending in 2023.(Todofichajes - in Spanish), external

Marcos Alonso is one of the options Barcelona are looking at signing for their defence, with the 31-year-old keen to return to his native Spain during the summer. (Fabrizio Romano, via Marca), external

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United but the 23-year-old England international says "it's important not to get too carried away with that". (Sky Sports News), external

Meanwhile, Napoli have set their sights on Blues striker Armando Broja, the Albania forward having impressed while on loan at Southampton this season. (Todofichajes - in Spanish), external

