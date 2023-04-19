Christian Eriksen says he "dreamed" of being able to play with a team like Manchester United again.

The Denmark international is hoping to help United into the Europa League semi-finals with a win over Sevilla in their second leg on Thursday.

It is only 14 months since Eriksen made his return to football with Brentford following his cardiac arrest, before joining Manchester United.

"A year ago I dreamed of being where I am today," he said. "It was a dream to come back and play football and I was lucky that the manager wanted me here."

United have already pocketed the Carabao Cup this season and, with an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, are targetting further silverware.

Eriksen knows the threat Sevilla will pose after they came back from two goals down in the first leg.

"We let them into the game in the first game as we had good control in the first hour," he said.

"They have had a lot of different coaches this season, but they are now starting to win games. They have a good team, a good shape and some very good individuals.

"But we have already won a trophy and I am aiming for two more."