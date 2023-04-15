Everton 1-3 Fulham: What Dyche said

Everton manager Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "They started brightly and we didn't. Then 15-20 minutes in we started to grow into the game, we changed the shape and it was effective.

"Dwight McNeil scored a very good goal and the whole atmosphere changed. We were very productive and dominant in that period, we had a great chance to go 2-1 up and stop them.

"Second half we started brightly but then after the second goal, we reverted back to behind we were here basically. The mentality shifted very quickly, we lost our way very quickly and we've got to change that.

"There have been steps to change that since we've been here but it affected us too much today and we never really got back on top of the game."

On Fulham's second goal: "It's a poor goal from us, it's a deep cross, a bit of a misread from Ben [Godfrey] and it drops down in the box when we haven't got across and they have.

"It's a really soft goal to concede anyway but then after that the effectiveness drained, we weren't on top of the game physically and they looked sharper than us.

"We should react to that a lot better. These are important times so we've got to correct that quickly.

"Goals change games. Everyone thinks it's a literal thing and a silly saying but it's not just a literal thing, it's the feel. We've got to grow beyond that.

"We've had some tough knocks and come back against Chelsea and Tottenham but they're different games and a different feel. These are the clinchers, these are the ones where we've got to change the mentality.

"There has been a shift, we've got injuries today to some very important players but we want these players to grow and become important players."

On belief to stay up: "Of course, there has been a shift in mentality since I've been here. We don't want it to revert and there was a sign of that today. People dipping too quickly, we want that bravery to take games on.

"We've been working hard and the players have been delivery. Just not today so we need to get a grip of that."