We asked our fan writer for the greatest save they had seen by an Everton goalkeeper and Jordan Pickford's save against Chelsea last season got the nod.

You gave us your selections and there was only one goalkeeper in the contest:

John: Absolutely no doubt. The1985 season at White Hart Lane, we were against Tottenham for the title and were up by two goals. From a corner, Mark Falco planted a header that was arrowing for the top-right corner until Neville Southall, like the late Mr Fosbury, launched himself skywards and backwards tipping it over the bar. Incredible!

Carl: Southall against Sheffield Wednesday in 1985. Imre Varadi was already running away celebrating when 'Big Nev' tipped it round the post.

Rich: Southall v Manchester United in the 1995 Cup final and his double save from Paul Scholes. While it wasn't glamorous, the big man stood his ground, saved with his hands and cleared the follow-up with his feet. It won us the cup.

