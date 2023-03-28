Haksabanovic eases injury concerns

Celtic could be three wingers down for Sunday's trip to face Ross County, so the sight of Sead Haksabanovic turning out for Montenegro on Monday night after an injury scare will be welcome.

Conerns were raised after the 23-year-old was substituted at half-time in Montenegro's previous outing, the 1-0 win in Bulgaria, and manager Miodrag Radulovic said some players were carrying knocks.

But Haksabanovic was fit to start his side's second Euro 2024 qualifier, playing 77 minutes of the 2-0 home defeat to Serbia.

He will now hope to impress in Dingwall on Sunday where Celtic could be without wide players Daizen Maeda, Liel Abada and James Forrest due to injury.