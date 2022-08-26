Wolves v Newcastle: Team news

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez could make his first Premier League start of the season, having scored in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Preston.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe says he hopes club-record signing Alexander Isak will be available after completing his move from Real Sociedad on Friday.

Callum Wilson will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Dan Burn could return after missing the midweek win at Tranmere in the Carabao Cup because of the concussion protocol.

Emil Krafth is facing a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off in Wednesday's game at Prenton Park.

