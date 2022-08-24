'A little jolt' for Morelos from manager and team-mates

With a photograph circulating to claim that Alfredo Morelos headed to a Glasgow gym in his own time after being axed from Rangers' squad, Mark Hateley points out that "it's not the first time" the Colombia striker's fitness and attitude has been called into question.

"When Steven Gerrard was here, that was aimed at Morelos then too," the former Rangers striker tells BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland.

Morelos, who was sent off during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hibernian moments after coming on as a substitute at Easter Road, did not travel to the Netherlands with the squad for Wednesday's Champions League play-off second leg against PSV Eindhoven - a tie in the balance after last week's draw at Ibrox.

Hateley says current manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have assessed Morelos, who has not long returned from long-term injury, on the training ground and "come to the conclusion that he is not ready".

"The basis of a professional athlete is fitness and, from fitness, you get the performance and attitude," he says. "You get everything from that base where you should be as fit as you can possibly be at any given time to play within a team.

"If not, you are letting your team down and Gio has come to that conclusion."

Hateley does not think it is designed as a signal to interested clubs that Morelos is available for transfer as the 26-year-old enters the final year of his contract.

"All players are available at any given time, so there is no difference there," he says. "Every player has a price - Alfredo is no different - and over the last four or five years he has scored goals, and has scored goals at that European level as well, so clubs know all about him.

"I think it is a little jolt for Alfredo to see what kind of reaction he gets and don't forget that the information we are getting back is that Gio did go to senior players within the dressing-room and ask what they thought about the situation - and both parties came up with the same answer."