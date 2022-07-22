Everton fans to resume protests

Everton fans will protest outside Goodison Park on Saturday to highlight the "mismanagement" of the club under owner Farhad Moshiri.

After Moshiri ended takeover negotiations and insisted the club is not for sale, fans want to make their voices heard again this weekend, demanding better communication from those at the top.

A spokesman for the 27 Years campaign (referring to the time since Everton's last trophy) said: "It is no secret at all there are a massive amount of Evertonians who are not happy with Bill Kenwright, (chief executive) Denise Barrett-Baxendale and others on the board.

"But this is not called the 'Kenwright Out' protest, that is not what it is. It is for raising awareness.

"At the end of the day it doesn't matter who the individual is, if they are not doing their job properly they are not doing their job.

"It is trying to influence Moshiri to make the right decisions. There seem to be a lot of short-term fixes for short-term gains by Moshiri.

"What we would really like is proper communication from the board, to be told there is some sort of plan."