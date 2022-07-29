We asked for your thoughts on Newcastle's new navy and gold away shirt and it's safe to say opinion is divided.

Here are some of your comments:

Tracy: Loving the new away top.

Aidan: Horrible new away kit, wouldn't have a clue it was Newcastle.

Tony: Love the new away kit, touch of class.

John: Not keen! Newcastle should play in stripes.

Matt: That away kit is cracking - and to be honest I love all three of Newcastle's shirts this season. It's a shame the third shirt is so controversial, as from an aesthetic point of view it's a beauty.