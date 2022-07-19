Manchester City have unveiled their away kit for the upcoming season, with the club saying the new design pays tribute to one of their most successful eras.

The shirt features diagonal red and black stripes, which are "inspired by the shirt worn during a golden period in which we won the 1969 FA Cup and the 1970 League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup".

Pep Guardiola's side will wear the kit for the first time when they take on Club America in Houston on Friday.

