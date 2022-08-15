Gianfranco Zola has been reflecting on Sunday's fiery London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

When asked about tempers flaring over between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was a game that both teams felt very much, so sometimes it can happen.

"When the passion is under control it is always something you want to see. The players like it, it means you’ve got somebody in your side that cares about what you do. There is no doubt it is only a positive thing.

"Obviously if you are on the other side and you concede a goal in the last second, you don’t appreciate it that much. But it’s part of the game and you have to accept that.

"Chelsea yesterday confirmed all the good things that I think about them. They played a fantastic match. Honestly they deserved to win the game, for the way they controlled the match.

"They didn’t allow Tottenham to play from the back at all. They always took confidence out of them. And when they had the ball, they were fantastic".