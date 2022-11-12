Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou changes more than half the team that started the 2-1 midweek win in Motherwell, with captain Cameron Carter-Vickers the only survivor in defence.

He is partnered by Moritz Jenz, who replaces Carl Starfelt, with Alexandro Bernabei and Anthony Ralston taking the full-back berths.

David Turnbull is drafted into midfield and Sead Haksabanovic and Daizen Maeda start out wide.

Dropping to the bench alongside Starfelt are Greg Taylor, Aaron Mooy, Liel Abada and Jota, while World Cup-bound Josip Juranovic is not in the squad.

Malky Mackay tweaks the County line-up after Tuesday's 2-0 success against Hibs, with Josh Sims preferred on the wing to Owura Edwards, who is among the subs.