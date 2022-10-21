Tottenham v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Tottenham have won seven of their past 10 Premier League matches against Newcastle.
The Magpies have won 10 away Premier League matches against Tottenham, their joint most against a single opponent.
Kieran Trippier has created more chances from set-plays than any other player in the Premier League this season (16), and more chances overall than any other defender (26). He's created four or more chances in three different games already this season, with Moussa Sissoko the last Newcastle player to do so in more matches in a single campaign (5 in 2015-16).
Harry Kane been involved in eight goals in his past five Premier League appearances against Newcastle (five goals, three assists), although he’s only scored one home goal against the Magpies in six appearances, in May 2018.