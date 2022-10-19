'﻿West Ham finding a groove'

F﻿ormer West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon says the Hammers are starting to find their flow.

G﻿abbidon says West Ham are a side who can "upset one of the big boys" but as a Liverpool fan, revealed he was "buzzing" to see the Reds beat Manchester City on Sunday.

L﻿isten and watch the full interview here, where Gabbidon addresses West Ham's hopes, Virgil Van Dijk's form and his own passion for improving as a DJ

