W﻿e asked for your views on Hearts' 3-0 Europa Conference League defeat by Fiorentina

C﻿olin: No other way to describe team than they are an absolute shambles, haven't been able to defend at all this season and up front have no teeth whatsoever. Take Gordon and Smith out the team and what you are left with are below average at best. The Fiorentina performance and result was nothing short of an embarrassment to all supporters

A﻿ndy: Well that was a pathetic display. I don't blame the players but Neilson's antiquated tactics, parking the bus and a big hump up the park to Shankland who did his best against 3 quality defenders, was never going to work. At least he had the sense to change it in the 2nd half, why did he not do this before the sending off?

J﻿im: Robbie once again got his tactics wrong, why he didn't buy a centre half to replace Souttar is a mystery, we are losing goals every game to cross balls and the same will happen on Sunday