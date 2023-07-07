Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber will undergo a medical at Arsenal on Friday, with the Gunners confident of completing a £38.5m deal for the 22-year-old Dutch defender. (Standard), external

Southampton believe they will receive their asking price of £50m for 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all chasing his signature. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender William Saliba, 22, has signed a new contract that will keep him at Emirates Stadium until 2027. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column