We asked for your suggestions on Manchester City's best bargain signings.

Here are a few of your ideas:

Dan: Alvarez was an absolute steal. Such a talent and if he played more he would outshine many in the league!

Sam: One of our recent signings, Stefan Ortega Moreno. Signed on a free from a relegated Bundesliga team. He played an important role in our FA Cup success as well as looking assured anytime he played in the League and Champions League. He provided great competition for Ederson and has arguably been vital in his improvement in the second half of the season.

Chris: Joe Hart for less than £1m is the best value for money. England's number one for years and joint most golden gloves in the Premier League.

Alan: Akanji for me, £15m, he is probably worth treble that now! I heard a Dortmund fan saying he switches off at times, if this is what he means I can't wait until he fixes those issues. Can you imagine how good he can be? I just can't believe how good he has been, a true rock in that defence.

Damo: I will not accept any other answer than Vincent Kompany at £6m. He was here for 11 years, eight of which as captain, and guided us through our transition to being a top club. Current legend, future manager.