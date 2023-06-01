Guimaraes contract a Newcastle priority

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Newcastle's qualification for the Champions League has accelerated their plans this summer. Targets have been set, as have budgets.

But incomings aren't the only priority. They will look to tie down on a number of players this summer, including a key part of the leadership group in the squad, Matt Ritchie.

But Bruno Guimaraes is the big one. Newcastle are aware of interest in him; his stock has risen immensely since he moved to the club from Lyon in January 2022.

Incidentally, in his first news conference, Guimaraes spoke about wanting to play in the Champions League on Tyneside.

Talks are underway and both sides are hopeful of a swift breakthrough.