Tottenham Hotspur should "cash in" on striker Harry Kane to give incoming boss Ange Postecoglou a chance to rebuild the squad, says Micah Richards.

England captain Kane, 29, is Spurs' all-time top scorer with 280 goals - and has been their top scorer in each of the past nine seasons.

His contract expires next season and he has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

"They're too reliant on him," ex-England defender Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

Postecoglou has agreed to become the new Tottenham boss this summer, with the club's three-month search coming to an end after Antonio Conte's departure.

They finished eighth this season and will not be in Europe for the first time since 2009-10.

Asked what Postecoglou should do if Kane says he wants to leave, Richards said: "He's got to let him go. He's got to get as much money as possible for him and allow Spurs to rebuild their team.

"They're too reliant on Kane. Every time you see who scored for them, it's Kane, Kane, Kane. They need something more.

"Sometimes it's frustrating to watch because he's so good at number 10 but you want him further forward at number nine to cause more trouble but he's having to do everything by himself at times.

"I think it's time now. I'm sure Spurs fans would say 'you've given everything for us, let's get some money for him, just cash in now and start again'.

"Give the new manager some money to work with and let Kane go and really show everyone how good he is in terms of going to that next level."

If Kane stays at Spurs this summer, he could leave at the end of 2023-24 on a free transfer.

"What would you rather do? Get £100m this season or let him go for free next year?" Richards added.

