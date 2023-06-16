We asked for your comments on Sheffield United's 2023-24 Premier League fixtures after they were released on Thursday.

Here are some of your comments:

James: Good game to kick off the season, like all games it will be tough but definitely winnable.

Matthew: A decent home fixture to start our campaign for Sheff Utd, a very winnable game. Our home games are going to be crucial and we play three out of four at home first; Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Everton. So a chance to get a few points on board early, although I'm not holding much hope for the Man City game.

Trevor: Premier league survival will depend on three things going right for the Blades: 1) Resolving the sale of the club to a generous investor. 2) Keeping faith with Heckingbottom when things aren’t going our way. 3) Retaining our key players. Not many teams enjoy coming to Bramall lane, home games will be key as shown in our previous return to the top flight.