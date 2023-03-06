Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says Sunday's game against Nottingham Forest was a six-pointer for Everton and after twice taking the lead they should have taken all three points.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I looked at that as a six-pointer. It was a big, big game.

"It's still OK to come out with a point, but from a critical standpoint, taking the lead twice, you should have come out with three points there."

Jobi McAnuff added: "When I look at Everton I feel they have got a bit of an issue, they just don’t keep the ball well enough.

"In the second half in particular, they put so much energy and brilliant athleticism to go and win the ball back, but then it’s like ‘right, how can we have a breather and keep possession to work the ball back up the pitch?’.

"I just don’t see that with Everton and I haven’t seen it under Sean Dyche. For me that is a style issue and the way he wants to play we know they are going to be strong and putting balls into the box.

"I just felt the game got away from them in the second half because they lacked energy. It is a tough area to play if you aren’t keeping the ball well and they were just chasing shadows at times."

